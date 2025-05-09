Begin typing your search...

    MIOT transplants liver to patient with rare blood group

    A 55-year-old resident of Maldives with a liver problem has a rare blood type among Asians, anti-kidd jk (b) antibody negative blood, which can damage the red blood cells and lead to serious complications.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 May 2025 6:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-05-09 01:00:16  )
    MIOT transplants liver to patient with rare blood group
    X

    Patient with her family and a MIOT doctor  

    CHENNAI: The MIOT international hospital in Chennai has performed a successful liver transplantation to a patient with rare blood type.

    A 55-year-old resident of Maldives with a liver problem has a rare blood type among Asians, anti-kidd jk (b) antibody negative blood, which can damage the red blood cells and lead to serious complications.

    Overcoming the hurdles and complications, MIOT doctors performed the transplantation, in coordination with transfusion medicine specialists and liver transplant surgeons. “What’s more complicated is that this kind of blood group is very difficult to detect in routine blood-cross matches. If undetected, it would be fatal,” said MIOT. “However, our experts found out the rare type and arranged the surgery. Considering the patient’s condition, it was essential to perform the surgery with minimal blood loss.”

    Using advanced technology, the blood coagulation was assessed and managed in real time, and the surgery was performed by experts by transfusing only three units of blood, added the hospital.

    MIOT international hospitalliver transplantationbloodMaldives
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X