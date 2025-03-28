MIOT performs across-blood group liver transplant in Chennai

CHENNAI: MIOT International performed an across-blood group (ABO-incompatible) liver transplant, a risky and rare procedure, saving the life of a 32-year-old patient.

The patient, Premnath from Mettupalayam, had been suffering from acute-on-chronic liver failure and bile duct disease (scarring in the tubes that carry bile from the liver to the small intestine) and required liver transplantation.

But due to the waiting time, decompensation, absence of a compatible blood-group living donor and his bile duct disease significantly increased the risk of the transplant. MIOT’s transplant team overcame the associated risk of bile duct disease and complexities of blood group mismatch and completed the ABO incompatible liver transplantation. ABO incompatible transplants are typically more resource-intensive and costly due to the need for specialised medications and protocols to reduce organ rejection risks.

Understanding the patient’s financial constraints, the procedure was done in a cost-effective manner under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme.

Premnath had been experiencing health issues for 1.5 years, including abdominal and leg swelling. He was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and later confirmed to have liver failure. He was advised to undergo a liver transplant from a private hospital in Coimbatore.

After his surgery 2 months ago at MIOT International, he has completely recovered, said a communique issued by the hospital.