MIOT hospital launches de-addiction consultation camp to address alcohol, drug, smoking, and mobile addictions

CHENNAI: In a special initiative, the Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) International has launched a consultation camp from February 6-8 to help those struggling with addictions of alcohol, drugs, smoking, tobacco, and excessive mobile usage.

While drinking and smoking are the most common forms of addiction seen in individuals, children are also being reported with mobile addiction, as early as playschool. Many youngsters also fall into gambling addiction on online platforms. Any individual struggling with either of these addictions can seek help at the hospital.

Dr SP Kurinjinathan, head of the Department of Mental Well-Being and De-addiction Specialist, says stigma surrounding addiction is the biggest hindrance in seeking help.

"Drinking is the most common form of addiction. Liver damage is becoming a common health concern. Around 15 years ago, the need for the number of liver transplants was comparatively lower but now the demand has surged. Therefore, it is important to identify and acknowledge any type of addiction and seek help," said Dr Kurinjinathan.

Addiction is mistakenly viewed as a moral failing or a lack of willpower. However, addiction is a condition that is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and psychological factors. Proper medical treatment under the guidance of experts is required to overcome addiction.

"Families can play a supportive role in helping addicts. They need not challenge them but nudge them to seek de-addiction and rehabilitation support, " he said.