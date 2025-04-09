Minor driver causes accident in Vadapalani; father arrested

CHENNAI: A 14-year-old boy caused an accident while driving a car in Vadapalani, leading to the arrest of his father.

As per a Thanthi TV report, the boy, despite being underage, was reportedly seen driving the vehicle, which resulted in the accident.

Following this, the Pondy Bazaar Police have registered a case against the boy’s father under three sections and arrested him for permitting the minor to drive.