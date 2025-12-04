Minor breaks into neighbour's house, decamps with Rs 2.65 lakh cash

CHENNAI: The city police arrested a 14-year-old boy for entering a locked house and stealing Rs 2.65 lakh cash from the locker.

The house owner, Sundararaj (52) of Ramasamy Street in MGR Nagar, had locked his house and gone to attend the funeral of a relative, two streets away on Monday (December 1), when the incident happened.

The police said that the complainant had placed the house keys under a mat near the entrance. The juvenile delinquent who had noted this took advantage.

When the house owner returned after a few hours, he noticed that there was no lock on the door. He rushed inside to find that Rs 2.65 lakh in cash in the bureau had been stolen.

Based on his complaint, the MGR Nagar police registered a case and conducted investigations. Subsequently, the police arrested the 14-year-old in connection with the incident. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday and sent to a government observation home for boys.

Police recovered Rs 750 from the boy. Police said that he was a school dropout and was involved in a theft case in Koyambedu last month.