Minor boy, parents, doctor booked under Pocso for illegal MTP

CHENNAI: The city police booked a 17-year-old boy, his parents and uncle and the doctor in a private clinic under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act for illegally medically terminating a 15-year-old girl's pregnancy caused by the boy.

The girl, a school dropout, was working in a fancy store near her home when she entered a relationship with the boy. The girl's father is an autorickshaw driver, and her mother works as a domestic help.

The boy's family learnt about the girl's pregnancy and took her to a private clinic in Perambur, where the teen underwent an abortion. However, after the abortion, the girl shared the series of incidents with her mother, who filed a complaint with the Sembium All Women Police Station (AWPS).

After investigations, police booked the boy, his parents, a relative and also the doctor who failed to report the minor girl's pregnancy to law enforcement. The boy was sent to a government home for boys, and the parents were granted bail, police said.