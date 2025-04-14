Minor auto driver causes accident near Tambaram; case filed after 10-day delay

CHENNAI: Police have registered a case against three individuals, including a minor, after a 17-year-old boy allegedly drove an auto-rickshaw negligently, causing an accident that severely injured a woman in Madambakkam near Tambaram.

The incident has drawn criticism towards the Chitlapakkam Traffic Investigation Wing police for their significant delay in responding to the case.

Dharmaraja (40) and his wife Shobana (36),residents of Madambakkam, were on their way to pick up her children from a private school on April 3 when she was struck by a speeding auto-rickshaw. She sustained serious injuries and was admitted to a private hospital.

The hospital promptly notified the Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing in Chitlapakkam, and an Accident Report (AR) was filed. However, despite collecting initial details, the police allegedly took no further action.

The lack of response sparked public outrage. Local residents shared CCTV footage of the accident on social media, accusing the police of negligence.

After ten days of treatment, Shobana returned home on April 12. Investigations revealed that the auto-rickshaw was driven by a 17-year-old boy from East Tambaram. Two of his friends, including 19-year-old Santhoshkumar, were also in the vehicle at the time of driving.

Despite the evidence, police allegedly delayed action, citing holidays and workload. This delay prompted further criticism over the denial of timely justice to the victim.

Following the public pressure, the Traffic Investigation Wing Police have finally taken action ten days after the incident. The 17-year-old driver and his two friends were brought to the police station for questioning on Monday. Authorities are also in the process of seizing the auto-rickshaw involved in the accident.

Residents in the Chennai suburbs have expressed growing concern over the increasing number of accidents involving minors driving vehicles, alleging that traffic police often fail to take strict action.