Ministers inspect site for proposed multipurpose hall in Guindy

CHENNAI: State Public Works Department minister EV Velu, Health Minister M Subramanian, and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department minister PK Sekarbabu, who is also the chairperson of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), inspected a site slated for the construction of a multipurpose hall near Guindy, on Saturday.

As per the CMDA release, a 7-acre land parcel in Arulayiammanpet has been chosen for constructing the multipurpose hall. The land belongs to the revenue department, and the hall will be constructed by the CMDA.

“The Health Minister has requested the Chief Minister to put the vacant government land to use. As there is no community hall to conduct functions, the chief minister asked the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments minister to implement the project using CMDA funds,” EV Velu told reporters.

He added the ministers and officials have visited the site to examine whether the hall could be constructed adhering to the building norms.

“We (the three ministers) will meet the chief minister and take initiatives to take the project forward. Once completed, the residents from Tambaram too can use the facility to conduct weddings and other functions. If constructed, the hall will accommodate about 2,000 persons. Moreover, the site has better connectivity. Once construction is completed, roads around the proposed hall will be improved,” he added.