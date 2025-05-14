Minister Sekarbabu reviews development works in Chennai

CHENNAI: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister (HR&CE) and Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) Chairman, PK Sekarbabu, chaired a review meeting on Tuesday at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Royapuram Zonal Office to assess progress on infrastructure projects in the Chennai Harbour legislative constituency.

The session, conducted under the directives of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, focused on accelerating development initiatives and ensuring timely public delivery.

Key projects under 'the North Chennai Development Plan' were scrutinised, including upgrades to public libraries, establishment of community welfare centres, modern bus terminals, and a new blood purification facility.

The HR&CE minister emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination to fast-track works, stating, “All pending projects must be prioritised to meet public expectations as per the Chief Minister’s vision.”

The meeting also evaluated progress on announcements made in the Legislative Assembly, such as the Chief Minister’s Innovation Hub and urban housing schemes. Officials were instructed to address bottlenecks and ensure transparent execution.

Attendees included Chennai Mayor R Priya, CMDA, Chief Executive Officer A Sivagnanam, north regional deputy commissioner, Katta Ravi Teja, and senior representatives from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board, TN Water Supply and Drainage Board, and electricity department.