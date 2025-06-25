Minister Sekarbabu inspects key CMDA projects in North Chennai

CHENNAI: State HR&CE Minister and CMDA chairman PK Sekarbabu, on Wednesday, inspected a series of infrastructure projects being implemented under the North Chennai Development Project (NCDP).

He first reviewed the progress of a new community welfare centre being constructed at Chandrayogi Samadhi Road in Perambur, urging officials and contractors to expedite completion.

Accompanied by Mayor R Priya, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar MLA Thayagam Kavi, and senior government officials including Additional Chief Secretary Kakarla Usha and CMDA Member Secretary G Prakash, the minister later visited the Kannikapuram Sports Ground in Vyasarpadi and the laundry facility on Conran Smith Road, Purasawalkam .

Both are being developed as part of the NCDP to enhance civic infrastructure in under-served neighbourhoods. “These initiatives reflect the State government’s commitment to ensure balanced urban growth and upliftment of north Chennai,” he said. Top CMDA officials, zonal heads, engineers, and local representatives were present during the inspections.