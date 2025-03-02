Minister Ma Subramanian chairs grievance redressal meet at Kannagi Nagar

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian chaired a grievance redressal camp with the officials of Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Water Board on Sunday at Kannagi Nagar.

The minister recalled that Chief Minister MK Stalin addressed water supply issues raised by residents of Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar and Tsunami Nagar while inspecting these areas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an additional water facility was installed at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore to address the shortage.

He also noted that the CM instructed the department concerned to install individual water tanks for easy access, and a proposal was submitted to the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

"The proposal includes constructing a water tank with a capacity of 38 lakh litres, setting up main water pipelines, and installing individual water tanks with a capacity of 300 litres for each household in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar. The estimated project cost is Rs. 69.57 crore," he added.

Elaborating on the ongoing project, the minister said the project will be completed by July, and currently, 23 per cent of the work has been done. He noted that 22,000 households will benefit from these individual water tanks. In addition, at least 2,048 houses at Tsunami Nagar will be provided with 10 lakh litres of water daily.

The Corporation has 212 project areas, including road repair and solid waste management. Works under these projects have already begun and will benefit the public greatly upon completion, he said.

Through CM's 'Vizhuthugal' initiative, a first-of-its-kind facility providing seven types of therapy, including physiotherapy and speech therapy for differently-abled children, was set up at Kannagi Nagar.