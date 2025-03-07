Minister Ma Su inaugurated SWD project work at a cost of Rs 2.39 crore

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday inaugurated the storm water drain (SWD) project in the Saidapet constituency worth Rs 2.39 crore. He stated that in the current financial year, a tender for the construction of rainwater drainage systems over 2.94 km worth Rs 15.08 crore, has been issued, and work on this will begin soon.

The minister said, “Based on the situation during the northeast monsoon last year, the SWD project will be carried out at Bazaar Street for a distance of 215 metres at a cost of Rs 1.22 crore. Around Rs 1.17 crore has been allocated for the SWD construction at Jeenis Road. The work began on Friday.”