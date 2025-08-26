Minister I Periyasamy hospitalised in Madurai

CHENNAI: State Minister for Rural Development and DMK deputy general secretary I Periyasamy was admitted to a private hospital in Madurai on Tuesday with complaints of stomach pain.

Sources said the Minister has been undergoing treatment at the Meenakshi Mission Hospital and Research Centre, Madurai.

It may be recalled that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) recently conducted searches at premises linked to Periyasamy and his relatives in connection with a housing department case dating back to his tenure as Housing Minister between 2006 and 2011.