MINI’s Chennai Miniscape 2025 brings community and scenic drives together

CHENNAI: MINI India’s Chennai Miniscape 2025 saw over 15 families come together on June 14-15 for a weekend driving experience from Chennai to Puducherry.

Miniscape was conceptualised for the MINI community, offering unique weekend destination experiences across India. It was organized through MINI’s dealer network spread across the country, offering an opportunity for owners to embark on adventurous journeys.

The locations were selected to include some of the most scenic destinations within India, ensuring a visually stunning backdrop for every drive. Each Miniscape was tailor-made experience, catering to the diverse preferences of customers, making each journey unique.

Miniscape offered participants a harmonious blend of accommodations, entertainment, and culinary delights. Detailed route maps had been disseminated beforehand, ensuring drivers were well-prepared for the adventure that lay ahead, with marshals leading the way, providing route guidance at every turn.

Designed with exploration in mind, Miniscape allowed participants to traverse at leisure, encouraging them to fully embrace and absorb the stunning landscapes. Beyond the drive, it fostered a vibrant community atmosphere, facilitating connections among participants who shared a common passion, thereby creating lasting friendships and unforgettable memories.

Speaking to DT Next, an owner of the Cooper S said, "MINI is more than just a car. At the heart, it is an unstoppable zest for life and a deep-rooted passion that fuels every adventure."