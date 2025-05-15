Min Sekarbabu breaks ground for de-addiction centre in N Chennai

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment and Harbour MLA PK Sekar Babu participated in the groundbreaking of several welfare projects, including a de-addiction centre, under the North Chennai Development Plan.

Under the North Chennai Development Plan, a women's gym and yoga centre will be set up at the Chennai Corporation park on New Avadi Road for Rs 90 lakh. The gym and yoga centre, for which the minister laid the foundation stone, will span across 1,679 square metres.

Following the gym, the minister headed the groundbreaking ceremony for the de-addiction centre, which is set to come up on East Mada Street in Villivakkam. The facility, sprawling across 2,335 square metres of land, will be built at the cost of Rs 1.50 crore.

Sekarbabu also kick-started the works for the Corporation's Boys Higher Secondary School with upgraded amenities on Gangadeeswarar Koil Street in Ward 99 of Anna Nagar Zone (Zone 8). The existing school, in the same location, will be demolished soon. New buildings with more amenities like mess, auditorium and parking will be built soon. The project will be built at the cost of Rs 6 crore.

The events saw the presence of GCC mayor R Priya, Villivakkam MLA Vetri Azhagan and deputy commissioner (works) V Sivakrishnamurthy.