Min Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off inaugural run of Dr MGR Chennai Central – Bhagat Ki Kothi Exp on May 3

CHENNAI: Railway Board has approved the introduction of Train No. 20625/20626 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dr MGR Chennai Central Express (5 days a week).

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off the inaugural special train from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bhagat Ki Kothi through video conferencing on 03 May, 2025 at 5.30 pm.

Inaugural special run of Train No 02625 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Bhagat Ki Kothi Special will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5.30 pm on 03 May, 2025 & reach Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12.30 pm, the third day.

The composition of coaches will be 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Economy Coaches, 6- Sleeper Class Coaches, 4- General Second Class Coaches, 1- Second Class Coach (disabled-friendly) & 1- Luggage cum Brake Van.

Advance reservation for the above inaugural special are now open.