Migrant worker dies, another critical after fall at Metro rail construction site in Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old worker died and another was injured after falling from a height of about 60 feet in the metro construction site in Semmozhi Salai near Perumbakkam on Friday.

Metro Rail extension work is in progress from OMR through Perumbakkam Semmozhi Salai, up to Medavakkam. On Friday, early morning, a team of contract workers was engaged in installing the new Metro rail tracks in the Perumbakkam Semmozhi Salai stretch.

Police said two workers, Bikee Paswan (23) and Santosh Lohara (23), from Jharkhand, accidentally slipped and fell from an elevated structure approximately 60 feet above the ground. On impact, both of them suffered severe head injuries and were rushed to the private hospital in Perumbakkam. There, Paswan succumbed due to injuries, while Lohara was admitted to the intensive care unit.

The Perumbakkam police have registered a case and are questioning the site engineer and supervisors who were on duty during the time of the incident. The officials from CMRL are also investigating the incident.