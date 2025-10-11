Mid-air scare as Indigo flight from Madurai lands safely in Chennai after cockpit windshield crack

CHENNAI: A mid-air scare was reported on Friday night after an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Chennai developed a crack on its cockpit windshield. The pilot acted promptly and landed the aircraft safely at Chennai airport.

The ATR aircraft, carrying 74 passengers and five crew members, took off from Madurai at 10.07 p.m. While airborne, the pilot noticed a crack on the side section of the front windshield. Realising the potential risk, he alerted the Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought priority landing clearance.

Emergency arrangements were made at Chennai airport, and the flight, originally scheduled to arrive at 11.30 p.m., landed safely at 11.12 p.m., 18 minutes ahead of schedule.

After touchdown, the aircraft was taxied to a remote bay, where all passengers were safely deboarded and transported to the domestic terminal by IndiGo ground staff.

Passengers expressed relief and appreciation for the professionalism of the pilot and crew. Airport sources said that the pilot’s timely response averted what could have been a serious in-flight emergency.

The aircraft, which was scheduled to operate a Chennai–Kozhikode service at 5.20 a.m., was replaced with another ATR due to the windshield damage.

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a detailed inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crack and ensure all safety protocols are met before the aircraft is cleared for service.