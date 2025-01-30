Microchips to be implanted in cattle, pet animals; Chennai Corporation passes resolution

Begin typing your search...

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Jan 2025 1:05 PM IST
    Greater Chennai Corporation (File Photo)

    CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has passed a resolution to implant microchips in cattle and pet animals during its council meeting.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the plan includes setting up facilities at veterinary hospitals for microchip implantation, along with shed facilities for stray cattle.

    Additionally, the Chennai Corporation council is set to pass 96 other resolutions at the meeting, reports said.

    GCCmicrochipsCattlePet Animals
