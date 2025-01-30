Begin typing your search...
Microchips to be implanted in cattle, pet animals; Chennai Corporation passes resolution
the plan includes setting up facilities at veterinary hospitals for microchip implantation, along with shed facilities for stray cattle
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has passed a resolution to implant microchips in cattle and pet animals during its council meeting.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the plan includes setting up facilities at veterinary hospitals for microchip implantation, along with shed facilities for stray cattle.
Additionally, the Chennai Corporation council is set to pass 96 other resolutions at the meeting, reports said.
