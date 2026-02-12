MHC orders Dhoni to deposit Rs. 10 lakh towards CD transcription costs

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed cricketer M.S. Dhoni to pay Rs. 10 lakh towards the charges for transcribing and translating the contents of the CDs involved in a Rs. 100 crore defamation suit filed by him over allegedly defamatory content in connection with the 2013 IPL betting scandal.
The former Indian team captain Dhoni had filed the civil defamation suit in 2014 against Private Media, IPS officer Sampath Kumar and others over alleged malicious statements claiming that he was involved in betting and match-fixing in IPL matches in 2013.
On October 28, 2025, the court directed that the Interpreter of the court take up the task of transcribing and translating the contents of the CDs involved in the case. However, the order was passed subject to the payment of the necessary charges.
After hearing the case, Justice R.N. Manjula gave the directive while passing further interim orders on Thursday on the suit filed by Dhoni.
In her order, she observed that it was a humongous task and would take much time and energy of at least one Interpreter and a Typist for nearly three to four months to complete.
Since the entire time of one Interpreter and the involvement of a Typist are required, and additional costs are also involved in preparing the copies, the charges for transcription and translation were fixed at a sum of Rs. 10 lakh, payable by Dhoni. The amount is required to be paid to the account of the Chief Justice Relief Fund, Madras High Court, on or before March 12.
The Interpreter has been directed to complete the transcription and translation of the contents of the CDs before the third week of March, and post the matter on March 12.