MHC orders Dhoni to deposit Rs. 10 lakh towards CD transcription costs

The former Indian team captain Dhoni had filed the civil defamation suit in 2014 against Private Media, IPS officer Sampath Kumar and others over alleged malicious statements claiming that he was involved in betting and match-fixing in IPL matches in 2013.

On October 28, 2025, the court directed that the Interpreter of the court take up the task of transcribing and translating the contents of the CDs involved in the case. However, the order was passed subject to the payment of the necessary charges.