MGM Healthcare saves Bangladesh baby with brain tumour surgery

CHENNAI: A one-year-old girl baby from Bangladesh underwent successful brain surgery at MGM Healthcare. Surgeons removed a large tumour near the brain stem in a high-risk procedure, completed without complications or damage. The baby, Asifa (name changed), was discharged after two weeks in the ICU.

The tumour's location — a meningioma near the medulla, which controls vital functions like heart rate and breathing, made this case exceptionally rare, with only 30 documented instances in medical history. Emergency surgery was crucial as the baby's condition deteriorated, marked by persistent vomiting, decreased appetite, and the risk of sudden unconsciousness.

Dr Roopesh Kumar, Director of Neurosurgery, MGM Healthcare, who led the surgical team, said, “Meningiomas are usually benign and slow growing, arising in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord." explained. The baby had experienced repeated vomiting since seven months old, along with facial paralysis, delayed motor skills, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and dehydration upon admission”.

The procedure required utmost precision, unwavering focus, and exceptional surgical expertise. The medical team utilised specialised neurophysiology monitoring to track real-time changes in brain connections during the procedure, ensuring maximum safety, which is again a major challenge in very young children.