MGM Healthcare performs Asia's first modified MMVT

CHENNAI: MGM Healthcare performed Asia’s first modified multi-visceral transplant (MMVT) for a 58-year-old female patient suffering from inoperable Pseudomyxoma Peritonei (PMP) arising from the appendix.

PMP is a rare, complex, and progressive cancer originating in the appendix, spreading throughout the abdominal cavity, and causing extensive mucinous deposits. Its aggressive nature often makes curative treatment challenging, with many cases deemed inoperable by conventional surgery.

An MMVT is a specialised procedure involving the transplantation of multiple abdominal organs en bloc. However, unlike a conventional multi-visceral transplant that replaces the stomach, pancreas, duodenum, small intestine, and liver, the modified approach enables the exclusion of the liver based on disease extent.

The liver exclusion makes the procedure more challenging because of the need to preserve the blood supply to the native liver while removing all the other diseased organs adjacent to it.

The patient had failed previous attempts of cytoreductive surgery (CRS) and Heated Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPIC) as well as systemic chemotherapy. She presented with obstruction and perforation of the intestine from the tumour that had a fungating mass on her abdominal wall. She had intestinal failure, abdominal wall failure and poor nutrition.

The multidisciplinary team at MGM Healthcare developed a groundbreaking treatment plan—Asia’s first MMVT. The patient is recovering well under close supervision, highlighting the success of this pioneering procedure.