Metro Water plans feasibility study for Bio-CNG from sewage sludge

The move, approved at a recent Board meeting, is aimed at assessing the technical and commercial viability of converting sewage sludge into Bio-CNG and identifying avenues for revenue augmentation. The project is proposed to be taken up under the public-private partnership model.

According to the Board’s Managing Director, TG Vinay, the consultant will study the scope for producing Bio-CNG from sludge generated at sewage treatment plants and examine options for marketing the fuel, either through cylinders or pipeline networks. The agency will also inspect all the treatment facilities and submit recommendations on implementation models.