Metro Water Board keeps vehicles, supplies ready for monsoon work

CHENNAI: As city agencies commence monsoon preparations, the Metro Water Board has started the operations to manage water supply and sewage handling during the Northeast monsoon.

Aside from stationing 695 vehicles for sewage-related work across all 15 zones with 2,149 field workers, the Metro Water Board is also coordinating with Chennai Corporation to provide two water tanks per facility for 106 kitchens and 210 relief centres established across the city.

The department has requested that the public contact the toll-free number 1916 or dial 044-45674567 for queries and complaints related to water supply and sewage. Its control room functions round the clock to resolve complaints.

The Metro Water Board has 299 desilting vehicles, 181 jet rodding vehicles, 45 jetting cum sucker vehicles, 73 super sucker vehicles, three sewer lorries, and three bandicoot robot vehicles at its disposal for monsoon operations. It also rents more vehicles for sewage removal from other districts, and provides 84 vehicles to the Corporation for civic works from October 15.

The city has 390 sewage pumping stations, all equipped with generators. The amount of treated sewage reached 825.47 MLD on October 22. The drinking water supply is managed by nine treatment plants and supported by 132 water distribution stations. On October 22, a total of 1,225.54 MLD of drinking water was distributed across the city. Distribution is facilitated by 454 drinking water supply vehicles.

The department also stocks 100 MT of Sulphate Alumino Ferric (Alum), 73 MT of bleaching powder, 67 MT of lime, 2 lakh litres of Hypochlorite solution, 190 MT of liquid Chlorine and 45 lakh Chlorine tablets for water purification.