Metro rail works not linked to Nochikuppam balcony collapse: CMRL

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Monday issued a clarification on the balcony incident collapse in Nochikuppam on Sunday.

Three people, including an elderly couple, were seriously injured after the balcony collapsed atop them at their apartment in Nochikuppam on Sunday evening.

In its statement, the CMRL refuted allegations of ongoing Metro Rail works being responsible for the incident.

"The incident site is located approximately 500 meters away from the Lighthouse Metro Station. Therefore, the ongoing station works have no bearing on this incident.

"Allegations regarding loud noises, tremors, or vibrations are unfounded. Our Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) had already passed this area in May 2024, and is currently operating around 1 km away from the location in question. Hence, there is no possibility of any tremors or vibrations caused by tunnelling activities," the statement added.

Post Sunday's incident, residents had claimed that the building in question had developed cracks over time, alleging they were caused by the nearby Metro rail work.

Meanwhile, the families of the injured have filed a complaint against the Metro rail administration, alleging negligence.