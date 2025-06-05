Metro Rail, Tidco JV signs contract on Multimodal Facility Complex, Kuralagam building redevelopment project

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited, a joint venture of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), has signed the contract for the development of a multimodal facility complex (MMFC) and the redevelopment of the Kuralagam Building at Broadway.

The project to redevelop the property at a cost of Rs 566.59 crores was awarded to Bridge and Roof Company (India) Limited. The work is being executed by the Chennai Metro Asset Management Limited (CMAML) along with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

As per the contract agreement signed by CMAML chairman MA Siddique, director T Archunan, officials of GCC, and the contract company, the integrated development will feature a modern bus terminal with a total built-up area of 1,08,290.01 square meters. It would seamlessly combine the facility with commercial spaces.

The terminal comprising basements, ground floor and first floor is slated for completion within 24 months, while the commercial space on the eight upper floors of the MMFC and the Kuralagam building are expected to be completed in 30 months. Officials said a total area of 6.484 acres has been earmarked for the project.

The complex is located in a key location, which facilitates easy access from various parts of the city. It will include foot overbridges and subway facilities with a total built up area of 1,36,580.37 square meters for integration with the High Court Metro Rail station. The redeveloped Kuralagam building will feature a total built-up area of 22,794 square meters.

The MMFC will have bus bays on the ground and first floors; in all, the project envisages creating 73 bus bays (36 on the ground floor, 23 on the first floor of MMFC, and 14 at Kuralagam). The facility is designed to handle 3,250 people at any given time.

The complex will have office spaces from the second to the eighth floor and from the third to the ninth floor of the Kuralagam building. A common air-conditioned concourse is planned in the first basement.

Across MMFC and Kuralagam complexes, there will be parking spaces to accommodate 433 cars and 1,174 two-wheelers. Both buildings will feature stack parking in their second basements. The complex will be equipped with 30 lifts and 27 escalators, and toilet facilities across the floors.

In addition, there will also be provision to charge electric buses that the Metropolitan Transport Corporation will start operating in the near future.