Begin typing your search...

    Metro Rail construction mishap: Worker injured after wire falls in Koyambedu

    A wire used in the construction work snapped or fell unexpectedly, hitting a worker at the site.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|28 Jun 2025 9:38 AM IST
    Metro Rail construction mishap: Worker injured after wire falls in Koyambedu
    X

    Representative image

    CHENNAI: A worker was injured in an accident at a Metro Rail construction site in Koyambedu after a wire suddenly fell during ongoing work.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred while iron rods were being fixed into concrete as part of the Chennai Metro Rail expansion project.

    A wire used in the construction work snapped or fell unexpectedly, hitting a worker at the site.

    The injured employee was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment, reports added.

    Metro Rail constructionChennai Metro Rail LtdCMRL ProjectsCMRLKoyambedu Metro
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X