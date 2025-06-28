Metro Rail construction mishap: Worker injured after wire falls in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: A worker was injured in an accident at a Metro Rail construction site in Koyambedu after a wire suddenly fell during ongoing work.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the incident occurred while iron rods were being fixed into concrete as part of the Chennai Metro Rail expansion project.

A wire used in the construction work snapped or fell unexpectedly, hitting a worker at the site.

The injured employee was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment, reports added.