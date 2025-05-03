Metro Rail connectivity from Koyambedu to Pattabiram gets government nod

CHENNAI: The State government has accorded in-principle approval for providing Metro Rail connectivity from Koyambedu to Pattabiram (Outer Ring Road) for 21.76 km, at an estimated completion cost of Rs 9,928.33 crore (2025 prices). This includes Highways component of Rs 464 crore for construction of three flyovers.

An order issued by additional chief secretary K Gopal said the government had approved the DPR and also recommended the same to GoI for its approval and funding on equity sharing basis and for availing loan assistance from bilateral/multilateral funding agencies.

CMRL’s managing director has stated that the DPR was prepared to provide connectivity from Koyambedu to Pattabiram (Outer Ring Road) so as to enable it to cover the locations, Outer Ring Road and ELCOT at Pattabiram. The DPR was submitted to the government on February 21, the order copy read.