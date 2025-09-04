Metro line to Parandur gets Rs 2,126 crore from TN govt

CHENNAI: The State government sanctioned Rs 2,126 crore to the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to undertake preparatory works for the Metro Rail extension from Poonamallee to Sunguvarchathram, which forms the first phase of the link to the proposed Parandur airport.

According to the government order issued by the Department of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the funds will be utilised for land acquisition and utility diversions.

Out of the sanctioned amount, Rs 1,836 crore will be used for land acquisition, while the remaining Rs 252 crore will be utilised for road works, topographic surveys, geotechnical investigation, barricading, tree cutting and replantation, signage, environmental protection and traffic management.

The Metro Rail extension from Poonamallee to Parandur has been planned in two phases for a total length of 52.94 km. The first phase will cover the Poonamallee to Sunguvarchatram stretch, while the second will be from Sunguvarchatram to Parandur. The first phase, which measures 27.9 km, will entail an an estimated expenditure of Rs 8,779 crore.

To optimise the project cost and implementation time, the Metro line will be integrated with the elevated corridor that the National Highways Authority of India proposed from Poonamallee and Sriperumbudur for a length of 5.892 km.

The stations that are likely to be established between Poonamallee and Sunguvarchatram are Chembarambakkam village, Tirumazhisai township, Chettipedu Pappanchathiram, SIPCOT Irungattukottai, Pennalur Electric Substation, Sriperumbudur, Pattunool Chatram, Mambakkam, Tirumangalam and Sunguvarchathram.

It may be noted that the State government has already sanctioned Rs 1,964 crore for Metro expansion from Chennai airport to Kilambakkam and Rs 2,442 crore for the Koyambedu-Pattabiram stretch.