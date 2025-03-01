Meth supply ring: 62-year-old woman, two teens arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Four people, including an elderly woman and two 18-year-old boys, were arrested by the city police for allegedly being part of a meth peddling ring.

The city police's anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU) secured 36 grams of methamphetamine and a car from the accused.

The ANIU team had received a specific tip-off about the movement of the accused persons near a private school in Tiruvottiyur. Following that, a team kept vigil near the school and secured three youth, including the teenagers.

When the officials conducted a body search, they found meth packed in small sachets and detained them. The initial probe revealed that the suspects targeted college students and youth, to whom they sold the drug at a rate of Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 for a gram.

On further probe, police found out that the boys sourced the drug from an elderly woman in MKB Nagar, after which a police team made one of the boys to go to her residence and collect some meth sachets from the woman. The team that was watching the transaction apprehended the woman when she handed over the drug to him.

The suspects were handed over to the Tiruvottiyur police station. They were identified as H Jarina Salma Hussain (62) of MKB Nagar, M Kishore Kumar (27) and S Madhan (18) from Ennore, and V Karthik (18) of KV Kuppam in Tiruvottiyur.

All the arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.