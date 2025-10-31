Meth ring: Nigerian, two others nabbed in Chennai

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police on Thursday arrested a Nigerian after he was caught in possession of methamphetamine near Poonamallee. Police received a tip-off about the movement of drugs near Poonamallee, after which police teams kept surveillance.

Police detained the Nigerian national, Michael (40), on suspicion and searched him, which led to the seizure of 39 grams of methamphetamine from him. Preliminary investigations revealed that he has been part of a drug trafficking ring for the past three to four years, police said.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case under the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits, two youths were arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Based on a tip-off, Vanagaram police arrested Dhanush (22) of Tirupathur and Barath Kumar (23) of Katpadi, Vellore district, and seized three grams of methamphetamine and two iPhones from them. The arrested youths were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.