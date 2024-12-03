Mentally unwell man issues bomb threat to Chitlapakkam police station

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Chitlapakkam police station following a hoax bomb threat on Sunday night.

The police control room received a phone call on Sunday midnight. The caller said that explosives had been kept in the Chitlapakkam police station and it would be controlled using a remote and would explode any time.

Based on the call, Chitlapakkam police were alerted and a bomb squad from Tambaram rushed to the spot and searched the premises of the police station throughout the night. However, they could not find any explosives in the station and later the police confirmed it was a hoax bomb threat.

The police identified the caller as Ranjith (43) of Kallakurichi. The investigations revealed that Ranjith was staying in Chitlapakkam with his wife a few years ago and he used to call Chitlapakkam police station whenever he had an argument with his wife and say that someone murdered his wife.

Police said Ranjith is mentally unstable and recently his wife also got separated from him. Ranjith also made a hoax threat to some places in Perambalur a few months ago. The police have registered a case and are taking steps to send Ranjith to a special care home.