Mentally ill youth breaches Y-Plus security at actor Vijay's Chennai residence

CHENNAI: Raising serious questions about the efficacy of the Y-Plus category security provided by central forces, a 24-year-old man breached the security at actor and TVK president Vijay’s Neelankarai residence. This has prompted a police investigation and a review of security protocols.

The man, identified as Arun (24) from Maduranthakam, allegedly scaled a tree adjacent to the compound wall, jumped to the terrace and remained in hiding there. When Vijay came to the terrace for an evening walk, the intruder reportedly approached him for a hug.

The security guard and staff immediately intervened, subdued the man, and handed him over to the Neelankarai police station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Upon interrogation, police found that Arun, who is living with a relative in Velachery, has been suffering from mental health issues for the past four years.

He was not charged but was instead admitted to a mental healthcare facility for evaluation and care.

The breach is particularly significant as Vijay is provided with 'Y-Plus' category security due to his high-profile status and recent political involvement. The police are investigating how the security cordon was circumvented. Preliminary findings suggest that the intruder exploited reduced public movement and visibility on one side of the property, where ongoing storm water drain work had blocked the road.

In the aftermath of the incident, security on the rear side of the actor's residence has been significantly strengthened. Also, acting on recommendations from the Y-Plus security team, bomb detection and disposal squad experts from the Chennai police conducted a thorough sweep of the entire premises on Friday as a precautionary measure. The inspection, which lasted approximately two hours, concluded without any suspicious items being found on the property.