'Mending & mindful wardrobe choices can drive sustainable fashion'

CHENNAI: The fashion industry is always changing and has the power to influence how we consume. While sustainable fashion can be tough to embrace, we as consumers can make meaningful changes in how we approach fashion and organise our closets more thoughtfully. In Chennai, too, this shift towards mindful consumption is gaining momentum.

Fashion Revolution India, an initiative that campaigns for a better fashion industry, recently hosted an event called ‘Mend in Public: Musical Chair of Mending’ in the city. “We organised this event to promote fashion sustainability. In the past, mending through hand sewing and embroidery techniques was a common practice to maintain the longevity of clothing. However, today many people find ease in buying new clothes and hence have lost purpose and knowledge of mending. Our event aimed to emphasise the value of mending and encouraged people to engage in this community of purposeful crafting,” says Avanthitha from Fashion Revolution India.

She adds that the event facilitated networking and fostered community conversations with like-minded individuals. “As part of the event, we collected fabric scraps from various tailoring units, and Oh Scrap Madras also contributed. We explored visible mending techniques to create a larger textile art piece. Connecting with people through themed conversation prompts allowed us to understand sustainability personally. Events like this highlight the impact of individual sustainability and also encourage more people to embrace it. By bringing together diverse voices and insights, we aim to build a stronger community committed to sustainable practices,” she explains.

For Sruti Ashok, the journey to fashion sustainability began in childhood. "I watched my mother buy clothing designed for long-term use and consider how it could be paired with other pieces. If there was a small tear, she would hand-sew it or take it to a nearby tailor for repair instead of discarding it. She even upcycled old sarees into beautiful new garments. Many people from my mother’s generation followed similar practices. Her dedication to sustainability inspired me to adopt the same approach. When I started ReLove Closet, an online thrift store, I saw the scale of fashion consumption firsthand. Through my efforts, I aim to highlight the importance of sustainability in fashion,” says Sruti.

In recent years, Chennai has witnessed a surge in initiatives highlighting the importance of reusing fabrics. “Hand-sewing was once a common practice in many households, but today’s generation shows less interest in it. Even though there are numerous tailoring units across the city, many people prefer to discard damaged clothing rather than get it repaired. If your clothes are repairable, consider visiting a tailor to give them a new life instead of throwing them away.”

The entrepreneur adds that a touch of creativity can significantly extend the life of any garment. "For example, if you have an old lehenga and want to repeat it, you can refresh it with a new dupatta or blouse. We need to move past the fear of repeating outfits. Another effective method is swapping clothes with family members, friends or siblings, which also helps balance fashion consumerism. Another major step towards sustainability is to buy less and choose clothes that you truly love. Avoid falling prey to fleeting trends and focus on long-term value. I make it a point to avoid impulse buying," she adds.