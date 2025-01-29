Men on SUVs with DMK flag chase women on ECR, try to attack them

CHENNAI: In a disturbing video that raised questions about women's safety, a group of men in two cars, at least one with a DMK flag, chased and intercepted another car that had at least two women, seemingly to attack them.

The incident reportedly happened near Muttukadu on the East Coast Road at around 2 am on January 25. Reacting to the incident, AIADMK leader and Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami asked: "Is the DMK flag a licence to commit crime against women? Can't women step out of the house during night hours under Stalin model government?"

In the video that has gone viral, the SUV sporting the flag of the ruling DMK is seen chasing a smaller car and audaciously parks it across the road to block them. Then, one of them runs towards the women menacingly.

The occupants of the targeted vehicle, fearful for their safety, could be heard telling each other to keep the doors locked and not to step out even as they frantically tried to call their relatives to come to their aid.

The other vehicles on ECR were also forced to stop, as the SUV with the DMK flag parked across the arterial road left little space for the traffic to move.

Another video shows the women attempting to escape from being attacked by reversing their car and taking an alternate route. But the gang chased them, blocking their path once again.

Reacting to the incident, state police headquarters, in a release, claimed that cops are hunting for the accused after registering a case under various sections including the Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

"The men in two vehicles, confronted the woman driver of the targetted car, alleging that she had hit their vehicle and fled without stopping, which she denied," police said.