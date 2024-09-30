MEMU trains to get 12 cars from 8, announces Southern Railway

CHENNAI: Five pairs of MEMU trains, including Chennai Beach – Melmaruvathur and Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai services, presently operated with eight-car MEMU rakes would be augmented to 12-car MEMU rake in a phased manner from October 1 to 31.

The augmentation would increase the passenger carrying capacity of each of these trains by 50% more.

Train 16812 Salem-Mayiladuthurai, Train 16811 Mayiladuthurai-Salem, Train 06721 Chennai Beach-Melmaruvathur, Train 06725 Melmaruvathur-Villupuram, Train 06726 Villupuram-Melmaruvathur, Train 06722 Melmaruvathur-Chennai Beach, Train 06033 Chennai Beach-Tiruvannamalai, Train 06034 Tiruvannamalai-Chennai Beach, Train 16087 Arakkonam-Salem and Train 16088 Salem-Arakkonam would be augmented to 12-car MEMUs.

The augmentation of the first rake would be from tomorrow (October 1).

The phased augmentation would start from Train 16811/16812 between Mayiladuthurai-Salem-Mayiladuthurai and it would get reflected in various rake links to complete the 12-car augmentation in all the above mentioned trains in phased manner by October 31, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Seating capacity in each of these trains would increase from 800 seats to 1,200 seats.