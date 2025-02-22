MEMU services operated on Chennai Central – Gudur section to be cancelled; check details

CHENNAI: Five MEMU services operated on Chennai Central – Gudur section would be fully cancelled owing to line block is permitted in Chennai Central – Gudur section between Pedapariya and Nayudupeta railway stations from 08:00 am to 4:00 pm on 24, 27 February & 01 March (8 Hours).

Moore Market Complex (MMC) – Sullurupeta MEMU leaving MMC at 05:40 am, Sullurupeta – Nellore MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 08:10 am,Avadi – Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Avadi at 04:25 am, Nellore – Sullurupeta MEMU leaving Nellore at 10:20 am and Sullurupeta - Moore Market Complex MEMU leaving Sullurupeta at 12:35 pm on February 24, 27 and March 1 would be fully cancelled, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.