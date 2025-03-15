Melodies of memories in Chennai

CHENNAI: Aarohi is a charitable trust formed by a group of friends because of their passion for music and desire to contribute to the upliftment of society. Now they are back with Retro Rhapsody.

Inspired by Spring, the evening will showcase a lineup of 24 songs from south Indian and Hindi films, evoking nostalgic memories. The singers from Aarohi will be accompanied by the Conductor Rabikkuddin Rafi and a live orchestra comprising eminent musicians from Chennai. Since its inception, the Trust has supported the livelihood of cine musicians, featuring a live orchestra in every show.

The donations raised for this show will be presented to Yein Udaan, which works with underprivileged children through learning programs, to help them cope with the school syllabus, spoken English, and also all-round development through exposure to theatre and other activities, transforming them into confident youngsters.

Immerse in the rhythms of music at Retro Rhapsody, which will take place today at 6 pm at Museum Theatre in Egmore.