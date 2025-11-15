Megapolis Chennai: Pandian Chemicals invests Rs 48 cr in new plant near Chennai

CHENNAI: Pandian Chemicals Limited (PCL), a private manufacturer of perchlorates based in Madurai, has announced the inauguration of its third manufacturing facility at the Sipcot Industrial Estate, Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai. This entails an investment of Rs 48 cr.

PCL, formerly known as a joint sector company in partnership with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), is India’s largest producer of potassium chlorate which is a key raw material for the safety match industry. It also manufactures a range of perchlorates, including ammonium perchlorate (APC) — a critical ingredient used in the production of solid fuel motors for defence missiles.

To meet the growing domestic and international demand for APC, PCL has established this new facility with an investment of Rs 48 crores. The plant has an installed capacity of 40 metric tonnes per month, with the potential to double production capacity in the near future.

The new facility will be inaugurated by Anil Prasad Dash, outstanding scientist and director, HEMRL, and MVL Ramesh, outstanding scientist and GM, SFC, Jagdalpur.

Spokesperson, Pandian Chemicals Limited, said, “The expansion not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also aligns with our commitment to advancing India’s defence self-reliance. With enhanced capacity and technology, we are well-positioned to serve all markets with superior-quality perchlorate products.” With decades of expertise in perchlorate manufacturing, PCL has also begun exporting to advanced international markets, reinforcing its position as a reliable and globally competitive supplier. The new plant is expected to further boost these export efforts.

MEPCO, the promoter of PCL, is the country’s largest manufacturer of non-ferrous metal powders and a key supplier of specialised aluminium powders, another essential ingredient in solid fuel motor production.