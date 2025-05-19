Meet pro coach Indira, a former PE teacher shaping champions in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The recognition was long pending for Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu’s track and field coach, B Indira (53). Early this month, she received a ‘Best Coach’ award from the State government. One of the first congratulatory messages to Indira was from her student, Olympian Praveen Chithravel (23), who incidentally equalled his national record in men’s triple jump during the Federation Cup in Kochi, just a few days before his childhood coach received the award.

Praveen now trains under the watchful eyes of former Olympian and fellow triple jumper, Yoandris Betanzos from Cuba, but he still gets blessings from his Coach Indira before every major event.

True to his chosen sport, it was Praveen’s “leap of faith” as a teenager that strengthened the bond between them. In 2017, Praveen pulled out of SDAT’s Centre of Excellence in Chennai and went to Nagercoil because, Indira was transferred to the SDAT centre there.

At that time, many had told Praveen it was irrational, as the facilities in Nagercoil were found wanting in comparison to Chennai, but the teenager went ahead. The disciplinarian Indira was also a compassionate coach, and in her, Praveen, a boy from humble beginnings, had found a mentor for life.

Transition to training

Indira is not an accomplished athlete who transitioned into coaching. She had captained the Tamil Nadu team in Kho-Kho during her school days and had also dabbled in college-level athletics after which she did a diploma in coaching from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Bengaluru.

“When I realised I couldn’t be an elite athlete myself, I did the NIS diploma to get into professional coaching. But, there were not many opportunities then. So, I joined a private school as a physical education teacher,” Indira told DT Next.

She continued as a teacher for 12 years in Ooty and had a contented life. Her only son was growing up, and her professional coaching aspirations were put on the back burner. All was to change in 2012, when she got a posting in SDAT, by event of her mechanical applications every year without expecting much.

Her husband, Suresh, a co-operative department employee, assured her that he would manage the family while she eased into her new career. That was the same year, a 11-year-old Praveen, a farm labourer’s son was identified as a future prospect and housed at SDAT’s Centre of Excellence in Chennai.

“The first couple of years in Chennai was difficult, as I had to be away from my son, Saran, who was in Class 9 then. But, there was also the responsibility of making Olympians out of the young boys and girls, and it all turned out good,” Indira recalled.

Praveen, who was one of her first students, is now an Olympian, and the country’s best triple jumper. Subha Venkatesan, another student of hers, is also a two-time Olympian, who represented India in the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

At the 19th Asian Games held in China (2023), Praveen secured a bronze medal, while Subha was part of the silver medal winning women’s 4x400m relay team and the 4x400m mixed relay team. Subsequently, when the State government honoured the athletes for their accomplishments in China, both Praveen and Subha hung their medals around Coach Indira’s neck and celebrated her.

For someone who couldn’t realise her ‘athletic’ dreams, this gesture warmed her heart and made her feel like a winner. So did the recent award for Best Coach. “The government award and citation are my highest official recognition till date,” she smiled.

Tough but compassionate

While Coach Indira employed creative methods in training athletes, her compassionate nature has won over many students. Her experience of playing a team sport also helped her in professional coaching.

“Am a disciplinarian, but also compassionate. That’s my nature. As a coach, it’s my responsibility to understand my students’ minds and their background, and address their apprehensions,” she pointed out. “Even as a PT teacher, I would not resort to the cane, but I think I instilled fear among the school kids.”

Furthermore, since she had played Kho-Kho at a competitive level, she instinctively knew that being harsh with young athletes does not necessarily bring the best out of them. “I was the captain of the Tamil Nadu team that had players from all districts and different backgrounds. We have to manage the players well to gain their trust,” Indira recalled. “These are the philosophies I follow even today, as athletes come to me in their formative years.”





Coach Indira on the track with Praveen





Bond with Praveen

It was this compassion that made Praveen decide to shift to Nagercoil from Chennai in 2017 when Indira got a transfer. Indira stood by Praveen after a knee injury, when others lost hopes on him. The teenager from humble background found a believer in his coach and he remains with a sense of gratitude till date.

As a vindication of Praveen’s move, a year after he shifted to Nagercoil, he won the triple jump bronze at the Junior Olympics held at Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2018. Praveen used to video call her every day before he began practice in the South American country.

“In his junior days, Praveen used to insist on my presence during every practice. I told him that will not be possible as he moves up the ranks and used to tell him to imagine that I am always watching him. To this day, before every major international event, he gets my blessings. He is like my son and all my family members see him like one,” Indira said.

Her once shy student, now a social media savvy top athlete, Praveen was the first among her well-wishers to share the video clip of his favourite coach receiving the award from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on his Instagram. This is under the highlights section ‘mom’s love’.

For her husband and son, it was a sense of relief as the award was long due for Coach Indira and also a good physical representation of the sacrifices they made to help Indira live her dream.

Coach B Indira was awarded the best coach for the year 2021/2022. The Tamil Nadu government did not issue the awards that year due to COVID-19. "Recognition for coaches will also enthrall the athletes under them,"she said.

At present, she serves as the District Sports Officer, Nilgiris and also oversees training at the High Altitude Training Centre in Udhagamandalam.