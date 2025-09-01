Meena Bazaar, confluence of art, fashion, food, entrepreneurship

CHENNAI: In 2002, a few homemakers came together to explore life beyond the confines of the kitchen and household chores. They sought to develop their entrepreneurial skills, and that’s how Meena Bazaar was born. Organised by Rajasthan Cosmo Club (RCC), the 24th edition of the flagship exhibition is all set to commence today. “The evolution over two decades is remarkable. From 10 stalls, we have now expanded to over 150 stalls. This event is entirely dedicated to women to showcase their entrepreneurial talents and also promote the journey of ideas driven by women,” Manish Kumar Chowdhari, president of RCC, tells DT Next.

Notably, the front-runner of Meena Bazaar is always a woman. In a statement, Neetha Ashwin Jangda, chairperson of Meena Bazaar, shares, “What drives us is not just the more than 20,000 visitors or 80 per cent repeat exhibitors, but the spark of joy in the eyes of children wearing new clothes made possible by Meena Bazaar.”

From the previous edition of Meena Bazaar

Unlike previous editions, this time the organisers have employed an online ticketing system, as over 32 cities are participating nationwide. “Moving forward, we wish to extend into more cities in a nuanced way. This is a fundraising project with an organic approach. Precisely, Meena Bazaar is not just an idea but also our emotion,” Manish adds. He also believes that over the years, the flagship event has been approached comprehensively, benefiting visitors, exhibitors, organisers, and beneficiaries, as all proceeds go to charity.

The two-day event, on September 1 and 2, will feature a variety of food, art, shopping, and business stalls, along with lucky draws to attract visitors. The event will take place at Rajah Muthiah and Rani Meyyammai Hall in Egmore. For more details, contact 9940299407.