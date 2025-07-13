Medicine in motion: How Chennai Jumps is building a community one skip at a time

CHENNAI: Near the Chitlapakkam lake, on a quiet Sunday morning, 66-year-old Lakshmi Nagappan stands amid a group of children with her jump rope whirling in a rather perfect arc with a rhythmic, swish-swish sound cutting through the air.

The woman who once struggled with the loss of her husband and health ailments now moves with surprising agility. “I want to return to my original brave-girl self,” says a determined Lakshmi.

This is the story of Chennai Jumps, a thriving community dedicated to spreading awareness about the physical and mental benefits of jump rope, a fitness activity often overlooked in India, which became Lakshmi’s bridge from loss to renewal.

What began as a lockdown hobby for G Aravindaakshan, a 23-year-old karate instructor, self-taught jump rope enthusiast, and the founder of Chennai Jumps, has now grown into a close-knit community of 17 members, with ages ranging from 7 to 62. The community is a grassroots movement turning jump roping into a serious fitness revolution.

“But this isn’t just about jumping, it’s also about mental focus, discipline, and debunking myths surrounding one of the simplest yet most underrated workouts,” Aravind is quick to explain.





L to R: Aravind practising criss cross jump, criss cross with high knees

‘Kayiru thanduthal’ as kids call it in Tamil, or simply skipping, is an old, traditional Indian game, but lost between generations and frayed like the jump rope itself.

For five years, Aravind practiced jump rope relentlessly, teaching himself through YouTube tutorials. Then, five months ago, two girls at Chitlapakkam lake approached him after seeing his routine. “They asked if I could teach them. That’s how Chennai Jumps began.”

Most Indians associate rope-jumping with childhood play or basic cardio. “It’s way more than just that! When you walk or jog, your mind can wander. But with jump roping, if you lose focus even for a second, the rope stops. It forces you to be present. This makes it a rare workout that trains both body and mind simultaneously. Ten minutes of intense jump rope burns as many calories as 30 minutes of running. Yet, most gym-goers overlook it, sticking to treadmills.”

A common misconception, however, is that jump rope harms knee joints. “Actually, studies show it strengthens bones. For seniors, I tend to modify moves like side swing instead of high jumps to reduce the impact.”

For Lakshmi, who has for long dealt with ankle stiffness, poor circulation, and joint pain, skipping has become her medicine in motion.

“I walk faster now. My body feels warm and flexible. My focus has sharpened – when I skip, I don’t think of my worries. Rediscovering my childhood skills, as I was a sportsperson in school, has reignited my spirit and how!”

Most 13-year-olds dread early mornings, especially if it’s a weekend. But Sidharth Sathish cycles two kilometers to the Chitlapakkam lake every Saturday and Sunday at 6 am, armed with his jump rope, and ready to join what he calls “the most fun fitness class ever”.

L to R: Southpaw swing jump, Side swing lunges jump

When Sidharth’s mother, Indra, first enrolled him in May, she expected resistance. “Holidays meant waking at 10 am. Now he gets ready without being told.”

For Sidharth, the appeal is multi-layered. “I choose the ropes over sleep for the thrill of competition. Trainer Aravind hosts individual and team challenges, with exciting prizes. And overcoming my limitations, I have mastered the boxer step, which is a rapid footwork technique. Each new skill boosts my confidence.”

Indra, who was initially drawn by the promise of increasing height and improving stamina, soon noticed deeper changes in Sidharth. “His tummy has trimmed, and his posture has improved. He also tackles challenges head-on now. And needless to say, early mornings became a habit, not a battle.”

In the case of 19-year-old Thrilokhya Chakravarthi, a second-year psychology student at MOP Vaishnav College, what started as a hesitant attempt to overcome social anxiety has now become a transformative experience. As a psychology student, she quickly noticed the cognitive benefits of jump rope.

“When I’m anxious, jump rope forces me to focus on my body’s rhythm. Unlike gyms, where self-consciousness creeps in, the community’s supportive energy makes me feel at ease. And watching elders revisit childhood skip-rope tricks, some even outperforming me, is inspiring.”

Chennai Jumps isn’t a commercial venture. Aravind charges Rs 100 per month, primarily to cover rope costs. “Right now, people pay a lot at gymnastics centers just to learn jump rope. I want to make it accessible to everyone.”

Chennai Jumps is gradually growing and Aravind aims to expand it into a full-fledged academy. But for now, he’s content bringing strangers together over a shared love for skipping.

And as Thrilokhya assures, “You don’t have to commit. Just come watch, the energy is contagious.





Thrilokhya Chakravarthi

—To be part of the Chennai Jump’s community, you can reach out to Aravind on Instagram @chennaijumps. Join in. The rope won’t judge!