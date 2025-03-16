Medical camps organised in Saidapet in tie-up with private hospitals for CM Stalin birthday

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated special medical camps in tie-up with several private hospitals in the Saidapet constituency on Sunday. Additionally, efforts are underway to identify individuals in need of advanced treatments and take necessary actions to provide them with specialized care, the minister stated.

Speaking to reporters, Subramanian said, "As part of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's 72nd birthday celebrations, various events have been organized in the city for the benefit of the people, including blood donation drives, public meetings, and competitions. Similarly, seven special medical camps have been set up in collaboration with private hospitals like Apollo Hospital, MGM Hospital, Karpaga Vinayaga Medical College and Hospital, Kauvery Hospital, Madras Medical Mission, SIMS Hospital, and Tagore Medical College Hospital."

The camps are being held from 8 am to 3 pm, and since Sunday morning, hundreds of people have visited and benefited from them. Various medical treatments under departments of general medicine, orthopaedics, cardiology, dentistry, and ophthalmology were being provided. Additionally, for more complex treatments, efforts are being made to identify patients and offer specialized care.

The minister further urged the public to take advantage of the special medical camps and receive appropriate treatment. A release from the State Health Department noted that standing committee chairpersons, ward councillors, and senior officials from the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Health department were part of the event.