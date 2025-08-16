MCC to conduct deer census to gather insight into the animal's behaviour and diet

CHENNAI: The Madras Christian College (MCC) that is well-known for its wildlife that thrives within its 365-acre campus, is gearing up to conduct a fresh census of its spotted deer population.

According to a report in The Times of India, the census is scheduled to begin in late August and will be a collaborative effort between the college’s Wildlife Conservation Club and Scrub Society.The last survey in 2022 recorded between 85 and 90 deer but there have been several births since which suggest an increase in the numbers.

The initiative will divide the campus into 10 to 12 zones and student volunteers will conduct synchronized counts every two weeks over a year.

Experts said that beyond tracking population trends, the main aim of the study was to gather insights into the deer’s behavior and dietary preferences.

In an effort to minimize human interference, the college plans awareness campaigns that discourages students from feeding deer with unhealthy snacks like processed food.

Apart from this, the campus has also partnered with Blue Cross and has sterilized and vaccinated 41 dogs and two cats to reduce potential conflicts between domestic animals and wildlife.