MBA grad tries to climb pipeline at police quarters near Vandalur, caught by public

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old MBA graduate who tried to barge into the police quarters near Vandalur was caught by members of the public on Thursday night.

The police quarters with more than 2,000 houses is situated in Melakottaiyur near Vandalur in Chengalpattu district.

On Thursday midnight, a few people who were walking on the street outside the police quarters spotted a young man climbing down the pipeline of the building.

When the public tried to catch the man, he gave them a chase. They however managed to catch him and tie him to a pole.

Upon inquiry, they found that the intruder, who identified himself as Hari Krishnan of Villupuram, was an MBA graduate. Further, when they checked his pockets, they discovered a few gold and silver ornaments along with currency notes.

Hari Krishnan told them that all the ornaments and cash belonged to him, and that he had come to Chennai in search of a job.

However, he was evasive in his replies when asked why he climbed the pipeline of the police quarters building. When the Thalambur police were informed, they visited the spot and detained Hari Krishnan. Further inquiry is on.