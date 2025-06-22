Mayor R Priya distributes identity cards to ragpickers at Perungudi dump, safety gears to cleanliness workers

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Saturday inaugurated a special camp for ragpickers at the Perungudi dump and distributed certificates to avail various beneficial schemes meant for them. She also distributed protective gears to cleanliness workers.

The GCC conducted the special camp at the Perungudi dumpyard in order to ensure that all the beneficial schemes provided by the State government reach the ragpickers. The mayor distributed medical insurance and identity cards as well as safety gears to 200 ragpickers.

The State government has announced several beneficial schemes for ragpickers and cleanliness workers under the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Association. Since several cleanliness workers aren't aware of the programmes or couldn't sign up to secure identity cards to avail the schemes, the GCC has been conducting such special camps.

Later, the mayor distributed safety gears -- including protective gloves, masks, and other items -- for cleanliness workers. Sholinganallur MLA S Aravindh Ramesh, Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar and Corporation Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran were also present.