Mayor Priya urges to carry monsoon preparatory works in Chennai with safety measures

CHENNAI: After a 35-year-old man fell and died in a storm water drain at Ashok Nagar on Sunday, Chennai Mayor R Priya instructed the Chennai Corporation, Highways department and other service departments to barricade near the open pits to prevent mishap.

Speaking to reporters, Mayor Priya said, "Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the storm water drain construction, desilting and interlinking work has been speeded up by Chennai Corporation and Highways Department and has been carried out with safety measures across the city. After a man fell and died in the storm water drain, we have instructed all the service departments to ensure it has been barricaded and safety measures should be done to prevent accidents in the future."

Meanwhile, Minister for Hindu Religion and Charitable Endorsement PK Sekar Babu along with the mayor laid foundation stone for various developmental projects including storm water drain, road re-lay and modern bus stops in Harbour constituency.

An estimated cost of Rs 6.06 crore has been allocated for the same.

A few specific projects such as a multiple purpose building at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh will be constructed, three modern bus shelters near Ibrahim Road, Prakasam Road, and N3 police station valued at Rs 39.99 lakh.

Furthermore, three new stormwater drainage projects that would be constructed at ₹2.18 crore were initiated in areas including Barracks Road first lane, Portuguese Church Road and Rajaji Road.

A total cost of Rs 2.18 crore has been allocated for the project.

The civic body carries out concrete roads and tar roads re-laying in several wards at Harbour constituency.

Regional deputy commissioner (north) Katta Ravi Theja, ward committee chairman of Royapuram zone (zone 5) P Sriramulu, ward councillors of Royapuram zone L Naveen (ward 55), V Parimalam (ward 56), Rajesh Jain (ward 57), Z Azad (ward 60) and other senior officials of GCC were part of the event.