Mayor Priya inspects rainwater drainage work at Perambur High Road subway

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya visited the Perambur High Road subway and inspected the rainwater drainage operations using motor pumps. The subway was closed for traffic on Wednesday night as heavy rains flooded it.

Corporation staff used to drain the excess water from the subway located in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.

The mayor who inspected the rainwater drainage operations was accompanied by zonal officials.

The GCC officials said that despite the heavy rains last night, excess water has been cleared from all the subways and traffic flow has been restored to normal.

Also, all subways and key areas of the corporation are continuously monitored by surveillance cameras from the Integrated Command and Control Center in the Ripon Building Complex. Further, immediate action is being taken on the complaints received from the public regarding rain officials added.