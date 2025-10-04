Mayor Priya inspects ongoing pre-monsoon work in north Chennai

CHENNAI: Ahead of the monsoon, Mayor R Priya inspected the Ganesapuram Road Over Bridge (ROB) and other ongoing civic works. Since the Ganesapuram Subway is set to open for public use on October 10, the Mayor instructed contractors to complete the ROB works before January.

The measures are aimed at minimising inconvenience to commuters ahead of the northeast monsoon. The subway had been blocked for nearly a year-and-a-half due to the ROB construction.

“I’ve instructed contractors to complete the Rs 226.55-crore ROB project before January. The new ROB is 678 metres long and 15.2 metres wide, featuring four lanes and a two-lane road, including a 58-metre-long bowstring bridge over the railway track,” said Mayor Priya.

On monsoon preparedness, she stated that low-lying areas, especially in North Chennai, were identified, and high-capacity motors (100, 75, and 50 HP) were kept ready to prevent water stagnation. “The GCC has taken measures to drain up to 15 cm of rainwater from storm water drains (SWDs). We’ve also set October 15 as the deadline for all road-cut works. The pending SWD works will resume in January,” she added. “The GCC is actively clearing sediment and waste from SWDs using modern super-sucker machines on main roads and manual labour on interior roads.”

Mayor Priya also reviewed the renovation of the Railway Pond on Good-shed Road in Ward 46. The project will increase the pond’s capacity from 27,720 cubic metres to 89,370 cubic metres. “Similar to other pond renovations in south Chennai, the project will include footpaths and is expected to be open to the public by January,” she said.

Other projects inspected included the construction of a multi-storey sports complex near Mullai Nagar Bus Stand, Vyasarpadi, costing Rs 1.48 crore. It will house a gymnasium, skill development centre, and a dormitory. She also reviewed the Rs 3.18-crore work to raise the retaining wall of the Kodungaiyur Main Canal.

Perambur MLA RD Sekar, GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran, Metro Water board MD Vinay, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.