Mayor Priya flags off 99 vehicles for waste management in zones 9 to 15

CHENNAI: Mayor R Priya on Monday flagged off 99 new conservancy vehicles, 18 skip bins, and 36 special waste bins to strengthen solid waste management operations across Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) zones 9 to 15 at the Urbaser-Sumeet depot in Sholinganallur.

The new fleet is part of the Corporation’s partnership with Urbaser and Sumeet under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. Conservancy operations in zones such as Teynampet, Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi, and Sholinganallur are managed under this model.

The corporation release said the city has seen a steady rise in population and waste generation, necessitating a better operational capacity. As part of the Micro Implementation and Operation Plant (MIOP) plan, the Corporation has procured 82 battery-operated vehicles, three compactors, five hook loaders, six two-tonne tippers, one beach-cleaning tractor, and two water tankers with 12KL and 9KL capacities. The project cost is Rs 13.18 crore.

The bins and vehicles will enhance collection and transport of garbage in high-density areas. Around 145 drivers and assistants have been deployed to operate the fleet.

The special bins will be placed along busy roads to facilitate regular garbage collection and improve hygiene and aesthetics across the southern parts of the city, officials added.